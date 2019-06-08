× Huntsville Utilities working to restore power in Madison; low hanging power lines causing travel problems

MADISON, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is working to restore power near the area of the Industrial Park in the Madison City limits.

The outages include Mill Rd south to Martin Rd and from Wall Triana Hwy/Sullivan St east to Zierdt Rd.

Crews closed lanes near Zierdt Road on I-565 due to low hanging power lines. The primary concern is for large commercial vehicles. Crews are on the scene allowing traffic that can safely pass through at this time.

Traffic will likely be stopped completely during repairs. Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Crews say to expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.