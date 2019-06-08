Huntsville Police investigating Saturday morning shooting that left 1 dead

Posted 9:44 am, June 8, 2019

Photo: WHNT News 19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

Police stated they were called to 2213 La Salle just before 4 a.m., where they found a 55-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers said his wife was taken into custody, but no arrests or charges have been made.

Investigators added there is a history of domestic violence between the two people on LaSalle.

