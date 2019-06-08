Humphrey’s Bar and Grill burglarized during renovations after April fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a burglary at Humphrey’s Bar and Grill during renovations after a fire.

Police say a man and women entered the business through an unlocked door on the balcony and stole a drill. It is unknown if the thieves stole anything else at this time.

The fire, which investigators ruled an accident, shut down the bar and grill due to damage in the kitchen.

If you have any information on this incident, call Huntsville Police investigators.

