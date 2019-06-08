× Aspen Dental providing free dental care to North Alabama veterans

FLORENCE and GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – As part of its Healthy Mouth Movement, Aspen Dental will be providing free dental care to veterans at two locations in North Alabama.

On Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aspen Dental will be open in Florence (310 Cox Creek Parkway) and Guntersville (11460 US-431).

The two North Alabama locations are part of nearly 500 locations opening nationwide to provide free care to nearly 5,000 veterans, who aren’t eligible for VA benefits unless they’re 100-percent disabled, have a mouth injury related to their service, or were a prisoner of war.

Since 2014, the company’s initiative has given more than $15 million in care to 22,000 veterans and people in need.

Veterans should call (844) 277-3646 to schedule an appointment for Saturday’s event.