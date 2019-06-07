USDA Recalls nearly 650 pounds of Table 87 frozen pizza products

Table 87 Frozen LLC is recalling approximately 649 pounds of a frozen pizza product containing pork that was produced without federal inspection.

The product, “Table 87 Coal Oven Pizza, Home of the Coal Oven Slice Proscuitto” with UPC code 804879558286, was produced between April 1, 2019, and June 4, 2019

The product has an establishment number of 51192 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The item was shipped to retail and wholesale locations nationwide and was also sold through online retailers.

Problems were discovered on June 4, 2019, when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets contacted the Food Safety and Inspection Service regarding if the plant was operating under a USDA Grant of Inspection.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions from consumers that have consumed the product.

The product should be either returned to the place of purchase or thrown away.