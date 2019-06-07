Rain & Storms To Impact Super Regional Baseball Games This Weekend

The NCAA Baseball Super Regionals get underway Friday morning with East Carolina and Louisville at 11am central time. The Auburn Tigers are on the road against North Carolina on Saturday at 11am central time. Multiple SEC teams are in action including Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt. The bottom line is that rain will likely impact every single game across the southeast from Friday through the weekend. Expect delays before and during most games coming up. Here is a look at the futurecast for the southeast this weekend:

The upper system will take it’s time moving through. With that, more games will be impacted on Saturday.

By Sunday the low pressure center will over north Alabama. Moisture streaming out of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean will likely bring more rain to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. There are a couple of options to keep ahead of the weather in North Carolina with our Live Alert 19 app.

First, if you are going to the game Saturday, make sure you have our Live Alert 19 app. Make sure your location is turned on for alerts for that area including lightning and possible warnings. If you aren’t going and still want updates on the game, you can add Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to your locations and get alerts that way.

Here is a closer look at Auburn’s forecast: