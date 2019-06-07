Operation KidSafe comes to Madison, offering free emergency ID kits for families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - An Operation KidSafe child safety center opened on County Line Road Friday morning.

The new center will provide families with Amber Alert ready bio cards for children.

The safety center is located inside the Wallace Allstate insurance agency.

The agency owner says something like this could be crucial to law enforcement in case of an emergency.

The process is simple:

"We print off their picture, we print off their fingerprints they take it home and fill out everything else," explained Wallace. "They keep it in a safe place and if something bad were to happen and they were to need it they would take the form that we printed out for them to the police."

The info cards are free and confidential.

The program is geared toward children one year and older.

Wallace also encouraged special needs adults to get a card.