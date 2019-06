The Atlanta Police Department needs help locating 8-year-old Imani Colvi.

She was last seen at 8:00 p.m. on June 6th in the area of Perkerson Park.

She is 65 lbs, 4 ft tall, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and dark blue jeans with black long braids.

If you see her call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-614-6544.