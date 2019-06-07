Missing Senior Alert issued out of Houston County

Posted 4:18 am, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:32AM, June 7, 2019

Houston County Sheriff’s Office needs help in locating Linda Lavalley St Pierre.

Ms. St Pierre is a 64-year-old white female and may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment. St. Pierre is 5’2 and weighs 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt, red shorts, and flip flops at County Road 55 in Cottonwood, Alabama around 4:00 pm on June 6, 2019.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Linda Lavalley St Pierre, please contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 677-4808.

