Missing Child Alert issued for Tallapoosa County teen

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Aaliyah Yother, 16, left a home on Samford Drive in Camp Hill around 2 a.m. Friday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Yother may be traveling with a male in a gray, four-door Nissan with a Georgia license plate.

Yother is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white/brown zip-up jacket with “USA POLO,” on it, a gray shirt, blue pajama pants and sandals.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the