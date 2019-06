× Marshall County officials search for man connected to burglary

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Boaz Police Department and the Albertville Detective Division need help locating Ronny Lyn Hollis

Hollis is wanted in connection to a Burglary, according to officials.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812, by PM, the office at 256-891-8274, or Albertville Dispatch at 256-878-1212.