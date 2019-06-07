Madison Police make eighth arrest in Skyline Road murder
MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police made an eighth arrest in the Skyline Road shooting in Madison.
Authorities say the juvenile voluntarily went to the Madison Police Department. Police then served warrants for Murder and Burglary.
The murder occurred on May 6 where Robert Luke Pratt was found dead at the scene.
Also arrested in the case:
- Guy Ray Dubois, 20, of Athens – 1st-degree burglary & murder
- Hunter Mitchell Moore, 18 – Capital Murder
- Austin Blake Holmes, 19 – Capital Murder
- Lucas Ray Kemp, 18, of Toney – 1st-degree burglary & murder
- An unnamed juvenile
- Caleb Ryan Kegley, 19 – 1st-degree burglary & murder
- Kenneth Khesahn Altonia Harvey, 19 – 1st-degree burglary & murder
The juvenile was booked into the Madison County Jail with a total bond of $120,000.00.
