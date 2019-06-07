× Madison Police make eighth arrest in Skyline Road murder

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police made an eighth arrest in the Skyline Road shooting in Madison.

Authorities say the juvenile voluntarily went to the Madison Police Department. Police then served warrants for Murder and Burglary.

The murder occurred on May 6 where Robert Luke Pratt was found dead at the scene.

Also arrested in the case:

Guy Ray Dubois, 20, of Athens – 1st-degree burglary & murder

Hunter Mitchell Moore, 18 – Capital Murder

Austin Blake Holmes, 19 – Capital Murder

Lucas Ray Kemp, 18, of Toney – 1st-degree burglary & murder

An unnamed juvenile

Caleb Ryan Kegley, 19 – 1st-degree burglary & murder

Kenneth Khesahn Altonia Harvey, 19 – 1st-degree burglary & murder

The juvenile was booked into the Madison County Jail with a total bond of $120,000.00.