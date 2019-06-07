Madison City Schools approves 2020-21 school calendar

MADISON, Ala. – Thursday night, the Madison City Schools Board of Education approved the 2020-21 school calendar.

MCS said the calendar mostly aligns with those of Huntsville City Schools and Madison County Schools, with all three schools starting on Aug. 5, 2020; a fall break Oct. 5-9, 2020; an entire week off for Thanksgiving; and two weeks off for winter break.

MCS only differs from the other systems in one way: Its spring break falls a week earlier (Mar 15-19, 2021) than Huntsville and Madison County.

In a statement, Superintendent Robby Parker said the districts tried working together, but he wanted to schedule spring break to benefit students.

“My recommendation is based on academic reasoning and what is best for the kids.”

The way it’s scheduled, spring break for MCS falls at the end of the third quarter.

Other holidays on in the calendar include Labor Day, Veterans Day, Martin Luther King Day, and Presidents’ Day.