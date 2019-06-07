× Kroger on Drake Ave in Huntsville closing in July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An official from Kroger told WHNT News 19 the Drake Ave store will be closing in July.

Corporate Affairs Manager Melissa Eads said, “This closing is necessary because the store has experienced significant losses for several years now including over $3 million in the last three years.”

Eads said the closing will impact 100 associates. They can choose to work at nearby Kroger stores.

The last day the Drake Avenue store will be open is July 13, 2019.