Kroger on Drake Ave in Huntsville closing in July

Posted 3:30 pm, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, June 7, 2019

Image courtesy of MGN Online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An official from Kroger told WHNT News 19 the Drake Ave store will be closing in July.

Corporate Affairs Manager Melissa Eads said, “This closing is necessary because the store has experienced significant losses for several years now including over $3 million in the last three years.”

Eads said the closing will impact 100 associates. They can choose to work at nearby Kroger stores.

The last day the Drake Avenue store will be open is July 13, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.