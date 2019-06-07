Huntsville Police gives insight on the officer-involved shooting at Stadium Apartments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – New details are emerging about what led to the fatal police shooting of a Huntsville veteran on May 30.

Huntsville Police tells WHNT News 19 the first report to officers was that Crystal Ragland, 32, was seen outside her home at Stadium Apartments with a gun, and she had pointed it at least one person. Police describe the weapon she had as a Semi-Automatic Style handgun.

When the two officers arrived and saw the weapon, investigators describe the exchange between the officers and Ragland as intense.

Investigators expect to give more details after the HPD Incident Review Board reviews the shooting, within the next two weeks, and releases their findings.

Our news partners at AL.com said Ragland shouted at officers for them to shoot her. Family members claim Ragland, an Iraq war veteran, suffered from PTSD and other mental disorders.