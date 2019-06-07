Huntsville City Schools to eliminate 6 bus routes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City School leaders are looking to cut millions of dollars from their budget. This includes eliminating six buses for the 2019-2020 school year.

Huntsville City Schools Communications Director Keith Ward says this was a way of making the buses and their routes more efficient.

The PTA Council's incoming president, Liz Boykin, says the decision on the changes could be due to different reasons, such as the number of kids on a bus.

"There may be some buses running with very few children in them and it's costly to run those buses," says Boykin. "I would think they determined the routes to ensure the kids get to and from school in a timely manner."

The cost of one bus in service for one year is over $63,000. The district says in addition to saving money, it's more efficient to have some buses run multiple routes, including for multiple schools with staggered start and stop times.

Boykin says for parents who might have concerns, just wait and see how the routes play out. "Let's evaluate it after the school year starts," says Boykin. "And then they can address their concerns at that time to the board at one of the meetings."

The 2019-2020 cuts are expected to save over $380,000. The new adjustments are in addition to five routes that were eliminated in January, which saved over $319,000.

Ward says interactive transportation maps will be put online before school begins so you can see bus changes for your child.

After data is released and analyzed from the first weeks of school, the bus routes could change again.