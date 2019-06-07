Habitat For Humanity builds two homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Saturday Habitat For Humanity celebrated the completion of not one but two homes here in Madison County.

The impact of the completion was felt not just by the families but also the community.

Sierra Briggs is a young, single mom and now she is a homeowner. Briggs says having a place to call home is less about her and more about her daughter.

"If something ever did happen to me, this is hers, this is going to be her house," says Briggs.

Construction on the homes began in early spring, now because of the communities hard work they are now move-in ready.

Briggs put in plenty of work herself to build this beautiful home. She says that anytime she wasn't working she was at the house, working to make it a home.

Now Briggs and her daughter have a place they can call their own.

Habitat for Humanity is always in need of volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering with the organization you find more information on the Madison County Habitat for Humanity website.