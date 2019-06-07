× Former Alabama State Trooper George Martin sentenced to life without parole for 1995 capital murder of his wife

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that former Alabama state trooper George Martin was found guilty by a Mobile jury of the 1995 capital murder of his wife, Hammoleketh Martin, in Mobile County, and sentenced to life without parole.

Martin was previously convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court in 2000 and served 15 years on death row for killing his wife.

In 2015, his conviction was overturned and the judge ordered a new trial. Rather than proceeding with a retrial, the lower court dismissed the indictment. Authorities freed Martin from jail.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the lower court’s decision in 2016. The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division argued that the indictment was improperly dismissed and that Martin should stand trial again.

On August 31, 2018, the Alabama Supreme Court agreed and reversed the lower courts’ decisions and ordered Martin be retried for capital murder.

In its August 2018 order, the Alabama Supreme Court restated the facts of the case as follows: “In 1995, the charred remains of Martin’s wife, Hammoleketh, were found inside a burned vehicle that had collided with a tree. Although it appeared to be an accident, evidence indicated that the vehicle fire was intentionally set and that the victim was alive when the fire started. Further evidence indicated that Martin made inconsistent statements to law enforcement concerning the time he discovered his wife missing, whether his wife carried a gas can in her vehicle and whether his wife had used a lighter found at the scene as a flashlight because the dome light in her vehicle did not work.”

Although Martin acknowledged a $200,000 life insurance policy, he denied there was any other. In fact, there was another policy for $150,000 that was collectible only if his wife died in a passenger vehicle. A trooper report prepared by Martin the year before with similar circumstances.

“Today, a jury of his peers found George Martin guilty of taking the life of his wife by setting her on fire and leaving her to die in order to collect insurance money,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Mr. Martin, a former state trooper entrusted with protecting others, not only murdered his wife but has repeatedly avoided justice for nearly 24 years. The jury’s guilty verdict and Martin’s sentence of life without parole ensure that he will pay for his crime and justice will be served.”

