Falkville Police searching for person of interest in theft case

Posted 6:03 am, June 7, 2019, by

Photo courtesy Falkville Police

FALKVILLE, Ala. – Falkville Police announced they were searching for a person of interest in a theft near Thompson Road Thursday, saying they want to “introduce ourselves to this individual.”

According to surveillance video in a Facebook post, a man drove up, walked out of the frame, and put two items in his truck before driving off.

Police asked anybody with information to privately message them on Facebook, so “we might be able to become acquainted.”

