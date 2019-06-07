× Deputies arrest three people for vandalizing East Limestone High School

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities arrested two men and a juvenile after they allegedly vandalized the East Limestone High School band building and trailer.

Authorities charged Louis Frank Van Pamel,19, and Bronson Keith Schrimsher, 18, as well as a juvenile man, with criminal mischief.

According to the release, Van Pamel and Schrimsher were released from the Limestone County Jail on $1,000 bond each.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened the weekend after East Limestone High School’s graduation. Deputies found the building, windows, AC units, and band equipment trailer spray painted with obscene material causing over $1,500 in damages.

Investigators gathered video evidence and conducted interviews to name the suspects. Investigators traced the suspect’s movements via security cameras from a graduation party in southern Madison County up through the city of Madison and to the East Limestone High School. Investigators also have footage of the suspects buying masks for the crimes at Wal-Mart.