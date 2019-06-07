× Baby girl found alive in plastic bag near Georgia woods

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Georgia investigators are hoping the public can help them identify a newborn who was found alive inside a plastic grocery bag in a wooded area of Forsyth County late Thursday.

Deputies found the child after a resident called 911 around 9 p.m. after hearing a baby crying, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said Friday. The child was found along an isolated stretch in the southern part of the county where there’s only one house. The occupants had just returned home from a vacation and were unpacking when they heard what they thought was an animal and went to investigate, Freeman said.

“When they arrived they found a near-full term infant female who was in a plastic bag in a wood line off the roadway,” Freeman said. The baby appeared to have been born hours before she was found.

Deputies performed first aid until fire and EMS arrived to bring the baby to a nearby hospital.

“Surprisingly, the baby was in good condition,” Freeman said. “The last report I had, the baby is stable.”

Now, authorities are trying to find the parents of the little girl, who hospital workers have temporarily named India.

“It is without doubt a divine intervention that this child was found,” Freeman said. “Had it not been for those observant folks who are our citizens who called 911, we would be having a much different conversation today.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (770) 781-3087.