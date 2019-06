× 2 dead in wreck on Highway 72 in Brownsboro area

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Two people were killed in a wreck Friday morning on Highway 72.

The two-vehicle wreck happened at Highway 72 east and Dug Hill Road in the Brownsboro area just before 11 a.m.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed two people were killed in the wreck. The victims’ names have not been released.

There was no immediate word on any other injuries in the wreck.