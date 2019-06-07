1 dead following wreck in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – A Gadsden man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday.

ALEA State Troopers say Willie James Clarke, 67, was killed when the 2002 Ford F-150 he was driving crossed the centerline and collided with a 2018 Freightliner. The crash happened on U.S. 411 seven miles north of Gadsden around 7:19 a.m. on June 6th.

Clarke, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was injured and taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.