1 dead following wreck in Etowah County

Posted 4:28 am, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:29AM, June 7, 2019

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – A Gadsden man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday.

ALEA State Troopers say Willie James Clarke, 67, was killed when the 2002 Ford F-150 he was driving crossed the centerline and collided with a 2018 Freightliner. The crash happened on U.S. 411 seven miles north of Gadsden around 7:19 a.m. on June 6th.

Clarke, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was injured and taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.