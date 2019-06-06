Trauma-conscious yoga class offered at several locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Local yoga studios are partnering with the Connected Warriors program to make the transition back to civilian life an easier, softer process for veterans.

The program uses trauma-conscious yoga to help active duty military members, veterans, first responders, and their families with movements, words, and music that are sensitive to people who may have PTSD and related anxiety.

"It's a place where they can come and feel safe, they work on different verbiage and moves that do not activate people's trigger points if they have any PTSD or trauma in their life that might make them relive that," said Tammie Brown, a 20-year veteran.

The class works hard to calm and soothe the mind and body without bringing up bad memories, makes sure everyone feel safe, and is sensitive to disabilities.

These classes are FREE to veterans, active service members, first responders and their families, but the general public are welcome to attend for a donation of $5.

If you're a studio that would like to host the Connected Warriors program, contact Sheila Levenhagen at 256-692-0287.

Classes are offered at the following locations:

Restoring Bodies Fitness & Nutrition Services. 6995 Wall Triana Hwy, Madison

Every Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Valley United Methodist. 1410 Drake Ave SE, Huntsville

Every Friday 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Hot Yoga of Huntsville, 326 Sutton Road, Hampton Cove

Every Saturday 12:00-1:00 p.m.