Russian protest band Pussy Riot schedules Birmingham concert for Planned Parenthood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Russian protest band Pussy Riot will perform a fundraising concert in Birmingham next week.

The June 11 show at Saturn is already sold out.

PUSSY RIOT IN ALABAMA / BENEFIT FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD AND YELLOWHAMMER FUND👇 tix link: https://t.co/2VVCQAHms8 pic.twitter.com/rcdYRCNx0s — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@pussyrrriot) May 31, 2019

The concert is a benefit for Planned Parenthood and the Yellowhammer Fund, which provides funding for anyone seeking care at one of Alabama’s three abortion clinics.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood have sued over Alabama’s recent abortion law, which makes an abortion a felony in nearly all cases in the state.

Pussy Riot is a Russian feminist punk band with multiple members. The group is known for its protests. In 2012 two members were arrested and imprisoned for a performance in a Moscow cathedral.