Roy Moore’s attorney arrested for DUI, marijuana possession

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – An Etowah County man who has done work for former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore was arrested Wednesday night.

Gadsden police charged Trenton Roger Garmon, 39, with DUI, second-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession, according to Etowah County jail records. He was booked into the jail just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Garmon worked for Moore during his failed U.S. Senate campaign in 2018 and sent cease-and-desist letters to the Washington Post and other media over allegations that Moore had sexual contact with teenage girls in the 1970s, according to our news partners AL.com. Moore lost the election to Doug Jones but has said he’s reconsidering another run for the office.

In a separate case, court records show Garmon has a court date this month to have his Alabama driver’s license reinstated. Garmon sued the state in January.

In an affidavit, Garmon stated he was charged with driving under the influence in Florida in April 2018. Garmon claims in the affidavit that he was tired and sleeping in his car near his family’s home in Pinellas County before going to the house to meet company there. He also claims there is police video that shows him talking coherently and walking a line without any issue.

Garmon said in the affidavit he hasn’t had a wreck since 2003, when he backed into someone in a bank teller drive-through.

His only other traffic violations are for speeding and failure to signal a lane change in an instance in Georgia, according to the affidavit. A date for those citations was not given.

Garmon’s bond was set at $3,000.