Muscle Shoals double murder unsolved 4 years later

Posted 3:45 pm, June 6, 2019, by

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – It was a shocking crime that happened in a very public place. Yet no one has been charged in a 2015 double murder in the city of Muscle Shoals. More than four years have passed since Gary Wayne Baskins and Kayla Ann Glover were murdered in a restaurant parking lot.

In the early morning hours of January 24, 2015, Muscle Shoals police said the two were sitting in Glover’s car outside of Jody’s Restaurant when a gunman approached. After shots rang out, detectives said Baskins was found dead in the passenger seat. Glover, who tried to escape, succumbed to her injuries 20-feet from the car.

Police have their suspects, but due to the fact those who likely have information are less than cooperative – no one has been charged. It’s time to give the Glover and Baskins families some closure.

Operators are standing by 24-hours a day to accept your anonymous tips. You can call (256)386-8685, text your detailed information to 274637, or submit tips on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Maybe some reward money will urge people to provide the information investigators need.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.