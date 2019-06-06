Man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Guntersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - Police said a call about a man passed out in a vehicle at a gas station turned into a large drug arrest.

James Verdel Evans of Ardmore was asleep at a Marathon gas station Wednesday night when Guntersville police said they answered the call. An officer noticed Evans had a weapon near his leg and was able to secure it after Evans woke up, police said.

Police said they discovered Evans was out of jail on bond for drug trafficking charges in Marshall County and searched him. During the search, police said they found a pill bottle in his pocket that had 5 grams of fentanyl, meth, marijuana, Xanax and Lortab.

"It's pretty well thought that he is the one bringing a large amount of fentanyl into the county," said Guntersville Police Lt. Mike Turner.

Police said Evans also didn't have a permit for the gun in the car.

Evans was charged with trafficking fentanyl, meth possession, marijuana possession and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond was set at $1.5 million.