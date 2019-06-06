× 8th suspect in Madison murder arrested in Florida

MADISON, Ala. – Madison police say they’re seeking extradition from Florida for the last of eight suspects in a May murder.

Kenneth Khesahn Altonia Harvey was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Madison police have warrants for murder and burglary against Harvey, who is the last suspect sought in the May 9 murder of Luke Robert Pratt.

Pratt was killed at a home on Skyline Road during what police said was an attempt to rob and steal drugs. Another person in the home was injured.

Hunter Moore and Austin Holmes are charged with capital murder for Pratt’s death. Logan Cypret, Hunter Dubois, Kenneth Harvey, Caeleb Kegley, Lucas Kemp and Barry Watts are also charged with murder.

Police had said they believed Harvey was hiding in Florida, and that he saw Jacksonville Beach police take Lucas Kemp into custody on a beach there and left the area.