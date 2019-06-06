Independent Musical Productions presenting, “Hello Dolly!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- IMPHuntsville will be bringing the Broadway classic Hello Dolly! to life this June. A perennial musical favorite best known for Carol Channing as Dolly, it is currently running on Broadway with Bette Midler and on national tour with Betty Buckley.

Hello Dolly! is based on Thornton Wilder's 1938 farce The Merchant of Yonkers, the musical follows the story of Dolly Levi as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder. It recently found a new appeal to younger audiences from a Pixar/Disney production called 'WALL-E' where a little robot is obsessed with the musical. Best known songs include Put on Your Sunday Clothes, Before the Parade Passes By, and the title song Hello Dolly.

You may have read in South Huntsville Neighbors last month about our guest artist Katharine Ray who is joining us from the Nashville area. We are excited to announce a second guest artist, Joshua Dixon. Joshua is an award-winning New York cabaret artist who is returning to perform in Hello Dolly! He was here in 2016 performing as The Snail in the 2016 production of A Year with Frog and Toad. An amazing cast of local talent will join them both and give you an opportunity to see this heartwarming and funny show. June 20-23 on the Main Stage at Lee High School. Tickets at IMPHuntsville.org.

IMPHuntsville has added a season extra, MoonDreams, written and composed by Everette Parrish who lived and worked in Huntsville at the time it originally premiered and now is an attorney in Nashville. It is the story of a young man who dreamed about the moon and follows his story into adulthood. From Sputnik to Apollo 11, MoonDreams highlights North Alabama's rocket legacy in a concert version of the Broadway-style musical that premiered in Huntsville, about Huntsville in 2000. IMPHuntsville and the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra will join together for this 50th celebration of the lunar launch and landing.

The U. S. Space and Rocket Center is assisting with promotions, and we are honored to be included in their 50th Anniversary celebration activities.

Presented in the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center.

Here is a sneak peak to our 2019-20 season. IMPHuntsville will produce 3 musicals and 5 cabarets. Our shows are Annie (September `19), Bridges of Madison County (February `20) and Newsie (June `20). The cabarets will continue in the Speakeasy at Straight to Ale with some old and new themes. Tickets will be available in June.

Tickets for our current productions are available online at www.imphuntsville.org.