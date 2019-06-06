Huntsville 95-year-old WWII Veteran Played Important Role on D-Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - 75 years ago brave soldiers executed the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Retired U.S. Air Force veteran Howard Polin held an unusual, but very important title.

"A meteorologist, a weatherman."

And at only 20 years old, "I was just a young kid, naive, didn't know much about what was going on in the world.'

The duties were tough.

"My job, among others in the weather staff was to brief pilots on the weather. En route to the target, over the target and returning from the target, back to England," explained Polin.

The commander of the allied forces - Dwight Eisenhower enlisted the weatherman to give weather predictions to help execute d-day, but Polin says, that request was a hard one to fulfill.

"He was our leader, General Eisenhower, and he was looking for the weatherman to give weather predictions ten days in advance," explained Polin. "Which, if you know anything about it`s so unpredictable especially in England, which is an island."

Ultimately London's climatological data determined the date for D-Day.

"When D-day actually came, Eisenhower said 'well, the weather doesn't look good today.' So they did postpone it a day," he explained.

When the day came Polin and his comrades executed their plans and he says for a valid reason.

'People were being killed for no reason at all. The Holocaust.'

As Polin and other World War II veterans reminisce on this day, Polin said there's only one major reason we should remember this day.

"We just want to make sure nothing like that happens ever again," he added. "At least to the extent that it happened.'