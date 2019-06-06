Flies in the kitchen, dirty drink nozzles on this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Las Trojas Cantina

7840 Hwy 72 W, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 82

Violations:

Several flies were in kitchen area flying around food.

Hot water not reaching proper temperatures The maximum hot water capacity at the dishwashing sink was 104°F. Maximum hot water capacity in the men and women restroom 84°F.

Food was at improper temperatures. Raw eggs in the reach-in cooler at 48°F. Mozzarella cheese in the reach-in cooler at 48°F. Corrected by the follow up



The manager said all violations have been corrected.

___________________________________________________

Limestone County

Buffalo Wild Wings

22099 US Hwy 72 E, Athens, AL 35613

Score: 80

Violations:

Wire baskets were damaged

Drink nozzles needed cleaning

Food at improper temperatures Cheese 48°F, Chicken 45°F



We're told the location is under new management. The new manager said they are working to turn things around and are dedicated to improving the health score.

They are also looking forward to bringing new things to the restaurant like karaoke nights and community events.

All violations were corrected.

____________________________________________________

Clean Plate Recommendation

Sweet Charlies

7626 US 72 | Suite #102, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 98

With hot days ahead, Sweet Charlies in Madison on Highway 72 is a fun way to cool down.

Brother-sister duo Peter and May Patel are heading up the two-week-old franchise location.

Surfaces kept around -15ºF to -20ºF degrees are the perfect temperatures to create Thai-inspired sweet ice cream rolls.

Their process eliminates the need for preservatives or emulsifiers, helping their mission of producing a simple ingredient and healthy sweet treat.

Choose a base from three options: premium ice cream, fat-free yogurt or vegan organic soy.

Then choose your flavors like Wonder-Filled Oreo, Namaste Strawberry Cheesecake or S'More please which marries fire and ice.

And don't forget their variety of toppings that you can add on for free.

You can also enjoy your frozen roll on a liege waffle or in a glazed donut "bun" supplied by a nearby Madison Donut shop.

The Patels are looking forward to being part of the Madison community and bringing in a new experience.