Duluth Trading Company opens at Town Madison

MADISON, Ala. – On Thursday, Duluth Trading Company became the first retailer in the new Town Madison development to open its doors.

The outdoor lifestyle store had a unique ribbon cutting event that featured a group of professional lumberjacks.

The group is based out of Hayward, Wisconsin, but they travel around the United States to do shows at fairs and festivals. They also perform demonstrations at every Duluth grand opening event.

The partnership between the clothing retailer and the Timberworks Lumberjack Show works well because Duluth sells clothing that dresses the team for success.

Sam LaSalle is one of the professional lumberjacks at the event and she said the clothing is perfect for her team.

“It’s function based workwear that really works for us because we need to stay warm or cool depending on the day,” she explained.

Duluth Trading Company first opened its doors in 1989. LaSalle said timber sports have been around since the 1800s. She added that back when America expanded west, the demand for timber became great and therefore lumber work was necessary.

Now the sport has developed into what it is today with a variety of events including axe throwing and hot sawing. Timber sports competitors say preparation is a key factor.

“Yeah, prepping wood behind the scenes takes longer than to actually do it,” said Nick Hastedt

Another major component is safety. Duluth Trading Company helps make sure the team is dressed and ready to chop, saw and throw.

Duluth has more than 40 locations, primarily in the Midwest. This is the first location in Alabama.