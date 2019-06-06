× Auburn Police: Teen says he fell asleep before wreck that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett

AUBURN, Ala. – The teen driver involved in the crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett reportedly told police he fell asleep at the wheel and didn’t remember what happened, according to our news partners AL.com who received the information through an open records request.

The deadly crash happened on May 25.

The police report obtained by AL.com says the 16-year-old driver was traveling southbound in the outside lane of Shug Jordan Parkway approaching West Samford Avenue. It says the Brambletts were stopped at a traffic light in the outside southbound lane. The report says the teen driver’s vehicle hit the Bramblett’s SUV to the right of center, then hit a pedestrian crossing signal and a traffic light before coming to a stop.

The report says the Bramblett’s vehicle was pushed through the intersection before coming to a rest on the curb.

The 16-year-old driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The report says the teen’s speed wasn’t known.