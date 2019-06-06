× Apple recalls over 800k 3-prong wall plug adapters due to risk of electric shock

Apple recalled over 800,000 three-prong wall plug adapters that are included in the World Travel Adapter Kit because of a risk of electric shock.

The plug adapters can break and expose the metal portion of the adapter, which poses an electric shock risk, according to the release.

The affected units were nationwide and online at from January 2003 through January 2015.

The recalled three-prong AC wall plug adapters are white with no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to an Apple power adapter. Redesigned adapters are white with gray on the inside portion that attaches to the power adapter.

There have already been six reports of people being shocked from countries outside of the U.S. There have been no reports of incidents inside the U.S. as of yet.

Consumers can contact Apple for a free replacement of the adapters.

The recall number for the product is 19-132.

For more information, click here .