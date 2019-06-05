What you can expect from the Apollo 11 Legacies podcast

We’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, the spaceflight that landed the first two people on the moon.

Most of us know the specifics of the mission, but we want to bring you some of what you may not know through the Apollo 11 – Legacies podcast.

The people of the Rocket City made the mission happen. They were instrumental in Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin being able to walk on the Moon and make human history.

Dr. Wernher Von Braun and other German rocket scientists surrendered to American troops at the end of World War II.

“When the raid came we all went to the cellar and the raid went on for 90-minutes of solid bombing,” remembers Volker Roth. Roth, the son of rocket scientist Ludwig Roth, shared this memory from his time as a young child in Germany. He came to Huntsville with several other German families in 1950.

The work of those families, their leadership, would jump start America’s missile program. They would also answer the challenge of putting the first satellite in space – Sputnik.

“We were in the height of the cold war, and the Russians had beat us into space and American pride was at stake,” says historian Mike Baker.

The memories, expert analysis – it’s all there in the form of podcasts. You’ll hear the words of those who lived it, studied it and learned from it.