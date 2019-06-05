Wernher von Braun and Huntsville – How It Came to Be

Retired Army Materiel Command Historian Michael Baker talks about Wernher von Braun and his team. He recounts the shock of the Sputnik launch, Toftoy “on his hands and knees begging” for relocation to Redstone, Vanguard’s failure leading to Explorer 1, and the impact of von Braun and the Army on the Apollo mission and Huntsville specifically.

Listen and Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

This Episode Features

Michael Baker, Retired AMC Historian

Related Show Links

VIDEO: Michael Baker, Leadership Perspectives on WHNT February 2019

Origins of Marshall Space Flight Center | MSFC History Office

Biography of Werhner von Braun | MSFC History Office

Other Episodes You Might Like

Setting the Stage for Apollo 11 with NASA Historian Brian Odom – Part 1

Setting the Stage for Apollo 11 with NASA Historian Brian Odom – Part 2

Talk to Us

Steve Johnson on Facebook

Email us your thoughts

If you like us, rate us

Giving Credit

This episode was originally recorded at the WHNT News 19 television studios in February 2019. The podcast is produced in partnership with Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation. SE3 episode produced by Steve Johnson and Daniel Godwin. Music provided by Megatrax.

About Apollo 11 Legacies

Apollo 11 Legacies celebrates the space mission that took us to the moon. Most episodes are based on panel discussions in Huntsville, Alabama, featuring those who were directly involved or have a personal connection to the Apollo mission. The podcast captures their personal stories shared with a live audience. It also features professionals from NASA, industry, government and academia talking about their work in space, engineering and related fields. Produced in cooperation with the U. S. Space and Rocket Center‘s 2019 Pass the Torch Legacy panel lecture series.