Warrants issued for woman’s arrest in Waffle House wreck

ARAB, Ala. – Police said a Somerville woman is facing charges for crashing her vehicle into a Waffle House in Arab over the weekend.

Rebekah Paige Monk, 19, has warrants for driving under the influence of alcohol and being a minor in possession of alcohol, Arab police said Wednesday.

According to police, Monk ran her vehicle into the restaurant on Brindlee Mountain Parkway just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Police reports showed officers confiscated a liter bottle of vodka from the vehicle that was two-thirds empty.

No one was hurt inside the restaurant.

