The cyber industry is working to close the talent gap, workforce is getting younger and younger

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When networks aren’t safe, hackers can get your information into the wrong hands. Experts in the industry are working hard to change that, but they need a continuously growing workforce, and the recruits are getting younger.

“It’s absolutely everywhere and it affects everything that you do in everyday life,” said Cyber Summit attendee Angela Pounders.

From the Alexa in your home, to the GPS on your phone, to the system that manages your health care, cyber security is all around us.

The National Cyber Summit is in Huntsville this week to bring together the industry’s visionaries and rising leaders and to entice a workforce that is needed now more than ever.

“I’d say if you choose a cyber security career you’ve got at least 20 years of runway where you’ll see steady salary growth, and benefits, and you’re going to be in high demand,” said summit exhibitor Graham Foster.

Statistics say that even with all the initiatives trying to close the talent gap in the cyber industry, more will always be needed.

“We are still going to have a bigger gap five years from now, even though we’re pouring more and more resources and money into closing that gap,” Foster said. “That’s how big the need is.”

And these days, getting involved while you’re young isn’t out of the ordinary.

“I’ve known several cyber experts who are 16, 17, 18 years old, and it’s a passion that they followed,” Pounders said.

The summit is a chance for industry leaders and curious potentials to explore the many facets of cyber security.

“There’s so many different ways of looking at cyber now that I think it’s important to find yourself a mentor and explore what that can be,” Pounders said.

