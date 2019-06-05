Setting the Stage for Apollo 11 with NASA Historian Brian Odom – Part 2

NASA Historian Brian Odom continues his conversation in this podcast episode, talking about the “full stop” 20-month investigation following the Apollo 1 fire in which three astronauts died, and the impacts on the mission. He reviews the contributions of the Jupiter-C vehicle and Redstone ballistic missile programs, the knowledge transfer from Army to Marshall, Nixon’s undelivered speech in case Apollo 11 failed, and Huntsville’s role in solving the next set of hard problems.

Brian Odom, Historian at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

MSFC History Office

This episode was originally recorded at the WHNT News 19 television studios in May 2019. The podcast is produced in partnership with Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation. SE2 episode produced by Steve Johnson and Daniel Godwin. Music provided by Megatrax.

Apollo 11 Legacies celebrates the space mission that took us to the moon. Most episodes are based on panel discussions in Huntsville, Alabama, featuring those who were directly involved or have a personal connection to the Apollo mission. The podcast captures their personal stories shared with a live audience. It also features professionals from NASA, industry, government and academia talking about their work in space, engineering and related fields. Produced in cooperation with the U. S. Space and Rocket Center‘s 2019 Pass the Torch Legacy panel lecture series.