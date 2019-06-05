Setting the Stage for Apollo 11 with NASA Historian Brian Odom – Part 1

NASA Historian Brian Odom helps set the stage for the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, starting from Kennedy’s pledge to Congress as he doubles down to beat the Russians. Odom talks about the team’s approach to problem solving, the incredible audacity of the “all up” philosophy, and the impact of domestic immigration on Huntsville, Alabama.

This Episode Features

Brian Odom, Historian at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

MSFC History Office

Giving Credit

This episode was originally recorded at the WHNT News 19 television studios in May 2019. The podcast is produced in partnership with Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation. SE1 produced by Steve Johnson and Daniel Godwin. Music provided by Megatrax.

About Apollo 11 Legacies

Apollo 11 Legacies celebrates the space mission that took us to the moon. Most episodes are based on panel discussions in Huntsville, Alabama, featuring those who were directly involved or have a personal connection to the Apollo mission. The podcast captures their personal stories shared with a live audience. It also features professionals from NASA, industry, government and academia talking about their work in space, engineering and related fields. Produced in cooperation with the U. S. Space and Rocket Center‘s 2019 Pass the Torch Legacy panel lecture series.