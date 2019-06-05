× Scammers are impersonating real Huntsville police officers to try and trick victims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Scammers making calls in the area are getting more detailed in their tactics to try and swindle victims out of money, Huntsville police said Wednesday.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesman said Wednesday afternoon they’ve received three calls about scammers who are using real HPD personnel’s names to gain their victims’ trust. The scammer then tells the victim they have a warrant and have to pay to get it cleared up.

In one of the cases, the victim did comply with the scammers, police said. The case is under investigation.

Police said they will not solicit money from citizens over the phone.

Anyone who receives a similar call should ask for a call-back number and then call the Huntsville Police Department’s information desk at 256-427-7009.