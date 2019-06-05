Man accused of physically abusing mother in Decatur

Posted 2:01 pm, June 5, 2019, by

Christopher Stroupe. Courtesy: Decatur PD

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police arrested a man Monday after his mother accused him of assaulting her.

Police received a call about an elder abuse incident on May 30 in the 200 block of Westbury Ct in Decatur. When authorities arrived, a woman told police her son, Christopher Stroupe, had caused her serious physical injury.  After an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Stroupe’s arrest.

Officers located Stroupe on June 4 and charged him with first-degree elder abuse. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.