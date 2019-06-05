× Man accused of physically abusing mother in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police arrested a man Monday after his mother accused him of assaulting her.

Police received a call about an elder abuse incident on May 30 in the 200 block of Westbury Ct in Decatur. When authorities arrived, a woman told police her son, Christopher Stroupe, had caused her serious physical injury. After an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Stroupe’s arrest.

Officers located Stroupe on June 4 and charged him with first-degree elder abuse. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.