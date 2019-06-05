× Inmate stabbed to death at Elmore Correctional Facility

ELMORE, Ala. – A man is charged with killing another inmate at Staton Correctional Facility Wednesday morning.

Damarcus Lashawn Baker, 26, is a suspect in the stabbing death of Joseph Clark Holloway, 52, around 7 a.m.. Holloway was found in one of the facility’s housing areas and airlifted to a hospital, where he later died.

Holloway was serving a 40-year sentence for a 1993 robbery conviction out of Chambers County.

Baker was sentenced in 2011 to 20 years for first-degree robbery in Baldwin County.

The prison was placed on temporary lockdown while ADOC agents investigated the stabbing.