Huntsville’s Graham Ashcraft heading to the MLB

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - One of Huntsville's own was selected in the MLB draft.

Graham Ashcraft is originally from Gurley and played his high school ball at Huntsville High, and now he's heading to the major league.

"The next thing I knew my advisor was calling me around 2:27 p.m. and said the Reds just called us here in two picks they're gonna get you. It's kinda hard to put into words," Ashcraft said.

This wasn't Ashcraft's first experience getting selected; he was drafted out of high school, but decided he wanted to go to school so he went to Mississippi State to join the Bulldogs' program.

Ashcraft's road after Huntsville certainly wasn't easy; he had to have two hip surgeries and ended up transferring to UAB, but he says those obstacles made him an even better competitor and harder worker than he already was.

"I'm gonna get better I'm not gonna let this hold me back and my dream was to keep playing and getting better and I'm getting this opportunity now being healthy and I'm grateful for it," Ashcraft said.

Ashcraft made history by becoming the highest drafted player in UAB history when he was selected in the 6th round at 174 overall by the Reds, a title he's honored to have. Now Graham puts college behind him as he looks ahead to his next adventure, which is something he's dreamed of ever since he could walk.

"To me it's just another chapter starting and it's nothing new. The only thing that's different is I'm playing big boy ball now I'm going up a level."

Ashcraft leaves Friday to start his new journey with the Reds organization.