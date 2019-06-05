Former Alabama councilman pleads guilty to sodomy

DALEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A one-time leader from a southeast Alabama town has pleaded guilty to a sex crime.

News outlets report that former Daleville City Council member Marvin Wise pleaded guilty to second-degree sodomy during a court appearance Tuesday.

Other charges including possession of child pornography were dismissed.

Wise was arrested in 2017 after serving a few years on the five-member town council.

A judge sentenced him to seven years in prison, but prosecutor Kirke Adams says Wise is asking for probation and remains free on bond.

Wise’s plea came after prosecutors had asked a judge to revoke the man’s bond because he allegedly sent a birthday card to his victim.

Daleville is a city of around 5,000 people about 100 miles south of Montgomery.

