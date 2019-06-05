DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man with multiple theft and burglary warrants

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a man who has multiple theft and burglary warrants.

Authorities are looking for Terry Don Wooten, 34 of Powell. Wooten is 6’4”, has brown hair, hazel eyes, and weighs around 200 lbs.

Wooten fled deputies in a Gold Chevrolet Impala with a Jackson County (39) tag on DeKalb County Road 48 (near Powell) on Wednesday.

According to police, Wooten stole a motorcycle from the Powell area several weeks ago and broken into several houses.

If you spot Wooten or know of his whereabouts, call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801.