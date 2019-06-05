× Decatur Police respond to officer confrontation video circulating social media

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have released a statement to explain an officer confrontation video circulating social media.

According to police, a passerby observed a man holding a handgun to another man’s head near the intersection of 4th Street SE and 2nd Avenue SE on May 24th. The passerby alerted police and when authorities responded they located two men matching the description provided.

The police say they detained the two men and discovered one of them holding a handgun. After speaking to the men, police say they verified the men were staging footage for a music video involving the gun.

Police say there was no criminal intent and the man had a permit to carry.

OFFICER VIDEO RESPONSE: Please see the attached release for the DPD's official response regarding a recent video that has circulated on social media. pic.twitter.com/lit57pZKjS — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) June 5, 2019

Decatur police say, “During the encounter, one of the responding officers demonstrated an unprofessional demeanor and conduct that was unbecoming of a Decatur Police Officer. The conduct displayed by the officer was not acceptable and is being addressed. Because this is a personnel matter currently under review, the department will not release any additional information. We expect our officers to conduct themselves in a professional and caring manner. We appreciate the Decatur community’s ongoing support for the Decatur Police Department, and we will continue to work to maintain the trust and respect of our citizens.”

WARNING: Video contains language that might be offensive to some viewers.