Decatur Police respond to officer confrontation video circulating social media
DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have released a statement to explain an officer confrontation video circulating social media.
According to police, a passerby observed a man holding a handgun to another man’s head near the intersection of 4th Street SE and 2nd Avenue SE on May 24th. The passerby alerted police and when authorities responded they located two men matching the description provided.
The police say they detained the two men and discovered one of them holding a handgun. After speaking to the men, police say they verified the men were staging footage for a music video involving the gun.
Police say there was no criminal intent and the man had a permit to carry.
Decatur police say,
WARNING: Video contains language that might be offensive to some viewers.