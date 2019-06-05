Be mindful: Staying healthy during summer sports conditioning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Randolph School's women's basketball players are conditioning indoors but the workout is still tough on their bodies.

From drills to sprints athletes' bodies are constantly working.

The Associate Athletic Director for the school said indoors or outdoors, the key is staying hydrated.

"Go get some water, go hydrate. And make them do it," explained Wright Ward. "Because a lot of them are going to say, 'I don't want to. I don't need anything to drink.' Yes, you do!"

Ward said coaches at Randolph require players to hydrate every ten minutes.

The elements make outdoor workouts in Alabama even tougher on the body.

"We don't deal with humidity and heat inside," he added. "As soon as you go outside in the south, especially in the summer, and it's extremely hot and you have to be able to monitor that."

As a parent, you can start a child's health journey in your own kitchen.

"Be very intentional about what you're giving your child. Make sure you're sticking to water, you're sticking to Gatorade, Powerade, something that's going to replenish the body," said Ward.

And when they're out of your reach, Ward said you should make sure there's someone available to address emergencies immediately.

"We have a full-time athletic trainer, he's sure to keep an ice bath ready in case something were to occur. And then he always makes sure that we have water bottles and a cooler outside as well."

Ward also stresses the importance of annual sports physicals and actually paying attention to what doctors say.

"Always get the yearly physical. Just in general because you don't know what's going to happen. Kids are always changing. They're changing constantly from day to day not just year to year."