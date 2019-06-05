Bakery filling orders after Hartselle cake shop abruptly closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala.- Some brides in north Alabama are scrambling to find wedding cakes after a bakery announced they were closing this week.

The owners of Molly Moo Cakes told their customers they were closing up shop this week after five years in business.

That meant all future orders were canceled. Fortunately, in at least a few cases, those brides are getting help from a bakery in Huntsville.

"Our busiest wedding season begins late April, early May," Batter Up Cake Bakery owner Alyson Pomeroy said.

In what would otherwise be a bustling bakery, the shop is dark and the racks are empty.

"Being a small business owner, you think about your business from sunup to sundown," Pomeroy said.

Molly Moo Cakes in Hartselle turned out the lights this week. In an online post, the owners told customers they were closing after five years.

"I can't imagine the situation that they were in," Pomeroy said.

The news of the bakery closing was sudden and upsetting for many young couples who had placed wedding cake orders with Molly Moo. Some of whom are now scrambling to find another bakery to fill their orders by this weekend.

"The Lord has blessed me with an amazing staff and they all said, 'whatever you need, tell us and we'll make it happen'," Pomeroy said.

With just a few days' notice, Pomeroy's team at Batter Up Cakes are rolling, spinning and decorating as quickly as they can.

"As of Wednesday, we've already fielded 10 calls for brides who are in between this weekend all the way through September and October," Pomeroy said.

Pomeroy says most cakes are planned out weeks or months in advance. But in a pinch, they can finish a cake for a stressed out bride in about 12 hours.

"My hope is that when they walk into the reception and they see the cake, they forget all about everything that happened," Pomeroy said.

We were unable to reach the owners of Molly Moo Cakes.

They announced in a social media post they'd be contacting customers about refunding their deposits.

But their social media and webpage have been deleted.

None of the customers we spoke with today have received their money back.